Aline S. Smith
Aline S. Smith

March 2, 1978 - June 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Aline S. Smith, age 42, of South Bend, died unexpectedly at 10:35 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her mother's residence of natural causes. She was born March 2, 1978 in Ft. Knox, KY to David and Diane Janke.

Aline was a graduate of Niles High School and Southwestern Michigan College. She had worked at Walgreens in Mishawaka. Aline loved her children and enjoyed spending time with her family and berry picking.

Surviving are her children, Awan Smith, Averie Smith, and Amari Cole, all of South Bend; her mother and stepfather, Diane and Jonas Graber of Nappanee; father and stepmother, David and Anne Janke of South Bend; sister, Tara (Josh) Bullock of Niles, MI; and grandma, Sue Janke of Niles, MI.

Family and friends may call from 10-1 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, followed by Funeral services at 1:00 pm.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
