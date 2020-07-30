Allan W. Holody
April 2, 1950 - July 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Allan, 70, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2020. He was born in Detroit and was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mary P. (O'Bara) Holody and brother, David.
Allan and Sheila (Kelly) were married in Detroit on July 26, 1974. He is survived by Sheila and their two daughters, Katie Holody (Clayton Dixon) of Denver, CO and Elizabeth (Randy) Culbertson of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Walker, Austin, Sierra, and Hailey; and the extended Kelly clan. He was beloved by all.
A Michigan State graduate (‘72), he was an avid Spartan fan. He was an alumnus of Allen Park High School (‘68). He was a 4th Degree member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, which he joined at age 18. His passions included umpiring for many softball leagues, singing and acting in local community theater groups, actively engaging in parish life, including the choirs at St. Matthew and then St. Joseph SB, cooking for friends and family, entertaining all, and living life to the fullest. His family was the most important thing to him. Allan and Sheila were involved in various faith-based activities throughout their marriage. He has worked in food service his entire life, ending with his current position -- Manager of Food and Nutritional Services at Oaklawn Psychiatric Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, August 1 with an 11 a.m. viewing at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend, IN 46617. Masks are required. For those unable to attend at this time, a celebration of life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
.
Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences and memories are welcome at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
or his Facebook page.