Allen C. Murdock



March 10, 2019



MIAMI, FL - Allen C. Murdock, 67, residing in Miami, FL passed away Saturday, March 10, 2019 in a Miami hospital while waiting for a liver transplant. He was born and raised in South Bend, the son of Rawson and Christine Murdock. Allen graduated from John Adams High School, and University of Missouri with a BA in business. He worked for L'eggs Company and made his career as a printing salesman for several different printing companies. Along with Victoria, his loving wife of 11 years, he is survived by his parents; a stepdaughter, Alexandra; his sisters, Louise Murdock and Amy Roberson; her husband, Jack; niece, Allison Ozols and nephew, Sam Roberson; and cousins, Susan Fitzpatrick, Ross Shandy, Ginger Letzel, Patricia Hunter, Ben Allen, and Nellie Ames. He will be greatly missed. Allen's passion was SCUBA diving. He and his parents traveled the Bahamas, Mexico, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico diving. He chose Florida as his residence so he could dive the Florida dive locations. He was especially good at catching lobsters and could dive with nitrox to deep depths. His ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean at a later date.