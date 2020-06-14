Allen D. Gardner
Sept. 9, 1922 - June 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Allen Dale Gardner was called to the peace of heavenly rest on June 10, 2020 at the age of 97 after a brief illness.
Al was born in Georgetown, Illinois on September 9, 1922 to Elsie and Wilburt Gardner. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps serving as a Bomber Pilot in WWII. After the war he studied on the GI Bill earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana. While traveling for his employer of 34 years, Bendix Aeronautics in South Bend, he met Jeanne E. Rupp in Dubuque, IA and was married there on July 13, 1957. Al and Jeanne were the loving parents of 4 children and he is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Carol (Al Jepson), formerly of Birchwood, WI, who cared for him ever since the death of his wife Jeanne in 2012. He is further survived by his son, Stephen Gardner (Laurel) of Hardeeville, South Carolina; daughter, Ann Gardner-Roehrkasse (Robert) of Pewaukee, WI; and daughter-in-law, Marcia (Mackey) Gardner of Minneapolis, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Gardner (Mary) of Bradenton, FL; his sisters, Norma Palmer (Dwight) and Dorothy Ann Wilson (Chester) both of Danville, IL; and his son-in-law, Alan Jepson. He was also tragically preceded in death by his son, David Allen Gardner.
Al will also be very much missed by his 6 grandchildren: his son Stephen's three children, Jessica, Zachary, and Courtney Gardner; his daughter Ann's two sons, Alexander and Joseph Roehrkasse; and his late son David's only child, Matthew D. Gardner. He is also survived by one great-grandchild, Maddison Gardner, daughter of Matthew and Brittany Gardner of Chanhassen, MN. Through the miracles of open adoption records he is also survived by newly discovered granddaughter, Michelle Zebell of Elkhart.
Dad's happiest days were spent with his family, boating and fishing at his summer lake home in Birchwood, WI, and sharing his WWII stories. For the last many years, Dad rarely left home without donning his B-24 cap and his leather WWII Bomber Jacket bearing the 13th Squadron “Long Rangers” hand-painted insignias. He loved to tell the story of how he hadn't had the money to buy one of these jackets (pilots weren't issued them in those days), so he traded “a bottle of booze” for the jacket. When asked about his longevity having survived Diphtheria, the Great Depression, and the War, he would say he was “just one damn lucky guy.” But we in his family knew better. He was a doggedly determined man who brought himself up from childhood poverty through his military service and tackled every task as a do-it-yourself project, from home remodeling to car repair. He inspired a can-do spirit in his family and left us a legacy of historical stories we will treasure always.
Visitation will be held at the Palmer Funeral Homes - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a follow-on service to honor Dad's remarkable life and his military service beginning at 12:00 p.m.
The family would like to convey their sincere thanks to Brittany and all the staff at Center For Hospice Care in Mishawaka, for their devoted and compassionate care during the extraordinarily difficult times of the last two months. If desired, memorials can be made in Al's name to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.