Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Allen F. Boehnlein


1961 - 2020
Allen F. Boehnlein Obituary
Allen F. Boehnlein

March 27, 1961 - March 18, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Allen F. Boehnlein, 58, residing in Granger, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1961 in Mishawaka to the late Aloyius and Margery (Basham) Boehnlein. On September 14, 2013, Allen married the former Pamela Nelson, who survives.

Also surviving are his three sons, Nic (Sarah) Boehnlein, Kyle (Lisa) Boehnlein, and Mitchell (Alyssa) Boehnlein; two stepdaughters, Megan (Josh Harmon) Hollowell and Lauren (Lonnie) Yoder; two step-sons, Matthew Hollowell and Jack Hollowell; eight grandchildren, Ann, Ella, Cienna, Addison, Natalie, Graison, Mila, and Quinn; two brothers, Michael (Marsha) Boehnlein and John (Peggy) Boehnlein; and his sister, Mary Swartz.

Allen worked for Speedgrip Chuck Manufacturing as the Director of Sales and Marketing. He volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the American Red Cross as a platelet donor, and was active with Hello Gorgeous. Allen was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. He recently started raising bees and loved riding his Triumph motorcycle. Allen spent time doing agility training with his two Border Collies, Murphy and Brody.

Services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Allen may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church Mental Health Ministries, 17195 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635.

Online condolences can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
