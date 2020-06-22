Allen L. Hartman
Jan. 29, 1935 - March 19, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - A Celebration of Allen Hartman's Life will be held on Thurs., June 25 from 2-4 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, with Memorial Services following at 4 p.m. Military Honors will be rendered following the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.