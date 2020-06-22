Allen L. Hartman
1935 - 2020
Allen L. Hartman

Jan. 29, 1935 - March 19, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - A Celebration of Allen Hartman's Life will be held on Thurs., June 25 from 2-4 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, with Memorial Services following at 4 p.m. Military Honors will be rendered following the service.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
JUN
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
