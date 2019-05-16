Allen Perrin Hill



Feb. 14, 1923 - May 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Allen Perrin Hill, 96, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his children, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Dujarie House at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN.



Allen was born February 14, 1923 in South Bend, IN, to the late Allen P. Hill, Sr. and Bessie (Baker) Hill. Allen was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois (DeYoung) Hill.



Allen is survived by three daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Berglas of Irvine, CA, Brenda Hill of South Bend, and Betsy (Simon) Perry of Beaverton, OR; and one son, David (Sue) Hill of South Bend, IN. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Ryan (Moureen) Berglas of CA; Kristen, Shane, and Brock Berglas of CA; Sara (Brad) Voth of MI; Nick Hill of Colorado; Corbin and Rachel Rach of Indiana; Gavin Rach of Colorado; Alex and Aidan Perry of Oregon; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden Voth, Emma-Kate Voth, and Hendrik Berglas.



After graduating from the high school in Three Rivers, MI, in 1941, Allen attended Western Michigan Teachers College for two years, studying business administration. He worked at Michigan Bell, and in 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Force, where he was stationed in India and on the island of Tinian. He was Honorably Discharged in late 1945 and went back to school while working at the phone company again where, in 1946, he met the sweetest gal, his future wife, Lois DeYoung.



On December 18, 1948, in Kalamazoo, MI, Allen and Lois were married by Rev. Charles Hulbert, Allen's brother-in-law, while Rev. John Hill served as best man. They then moved to South Bend in 1950. Lois worked for Bell Telephone, and Allen was employed as a salesman for South Bend Truck & Equipment on Western Avenue in South Bend.



In 1959, Allen started a business in Lafayette, IN called Hill White Truck Sales, Inc. In 1962, he sold the business, moved back to South Bend, and bought his former employer's business, renaming it Hill Truck Sales. Then in 1968, the business was moved to 1011 Sample Street, where a new building was built. In 1975, a second dealership was established in Elkhart, IN, to serve the growing business.



Allen's son David, after completing his MBA from Indiana University School of Business, rejoined the business full-time as president, while Allen became chairman of the board.



Visitation for Allen will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00pm on Friday at the funeral home. The service will be officiated by his brother, Rev. John W. Hill. Graveside services and burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac, MI.



The family requests memorial contributions for Allen be donated to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634. Other contributions may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Granger Community Church, 630 E. University Drive, Granger, IN 46530.



The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame, Dujarie House, and also the staff at Center for Hospice Care.



Online condolences may be left for the Hill family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2019