Allen Redding
Sept. 1, 1946 - March 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Allen Redding, 73, of Woodcrest Drive, South Bend, IN, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his residence.
Allen was born September 1, 1946 in South Bend, IN, to Edgar and Inez (Graham) Redding Sr., both of whom preceded him in death along with a brother, Edgar Redding Jr.; son, Terry Redding; and great-nephew, Kobe Michael Crist. He married Denise Beard who also preceded him in death.
Allen graduated with the 1966 class of Central High School, started work life at AM General, served honorably the United States Army, and returned to working at AM General, retiring after approximately 42 years.
Allen could mostly be seen at any local thrift store or casino and he loved having fun and eating.
Survivors left to mourn his loss include his children, Every Buxton-Strong of Little Canada MN, Michael of Mishawaka, and Adrain of Indianapolis; sister, Juanita (Larry) Harvell; cousin/sister, Naomi Davis; cousin/brother, Albert Jones Sr.; nephew, Kenya Harvell; niece, Lesa Murray, and so so many relatives and friends.
Throughout his life, Allen expressed the desire to be cremated so that wish will be granted. He also expressed the desire to have a service but that was at a different time in all our lives, so due to the nature of how we all now have to live, there will be no service but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020