Aloysius Batko



May 11, 1938 - March 24, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Aloysius Andrew Batko, age 80, of Buchanan, died peacefully early Sunday morning in Imperial Villa in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. He was born May 11, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to Aloysius and Mathilda Batko. He married Janice Irene Keehn May 19, 1973 in Niles, Michigan. She preceded him in death January 1, 2011. Aloysius served honorably in the Michigan Air National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. He worked as an Air Traffic Controller. He enjoyed sail boating, swimming, dining out, and traveling. He served many years with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 579, at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Niles. Aloysius will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Dennis Bishop of Seguin, Texas; four grandchildren, Matthew Bishop, Cullen Bishop, Madelyn Bishop, and Holly Bishop; one sister, Rose Marie Michels of Detroit, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice; and one son, Andrew Batko;



Family and friends will gather Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 28 Ash Street West in Three Oaks with calling at the church one hour prior. Mr. Batko will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Janice, in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan, Michigan. The family prefers contributions be made in Aloysius' memory to Boy Scouts of America, Michigan Crossroads Council, 3497 South 9th Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan. Please leave a message or a memory online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary