|
|
Aloysius E. Kolacz
Nov. 9, 1922 - March 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Aloysius E. Kolacz, 97, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Al was born November 9, 1922 in South Bend to the late Walter and Mary (Kwestorowski) Kolacz. On May 20, 1950 Al married Adeline (Szczypski) Kolacz; she preceded him in death in 2001. In 2003, Al married Helen Kramer, who preceded him in death. Al was also preceded in death by his brothers, William, Ted, John, and Louis Kolacz; sisters, Phyllis Nowak, Sophie Wrobel, and Lillian Ruffner; and son-in-law, David Moore.
Left to cherish the memory of Al include his children, Michael (Teresa) Kolacz, James (Pamela) Kolacz, Patricia Moore, and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Miller, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Al honorably served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He retired from the Torrington Corporation. Al was a member of the American Legion Post 357, bowled on various leagues, and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially maintaining his rose garden. Al loved his family; he was always present for the children and grandchildren's school and sports activities. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest joy.
Visitation for friends and family will be 9:30 am to 11:30 am Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. followed by a 12:00 pm Private Family Mass at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church and Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or St. Anthony's Parish, 2320 E. Jefferson, South Bend, IN 46617. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020