Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aloysius Kolacz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aloysius E. Kolacz


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aloysius E. Kolacz Obituary
Aloysius E. Kolacz

Nov. 9, 1922 - March 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Aloysius E. Kolacz, 97, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Al was born November 9, 1922 in South Bend to the late Walter and Mary (Kwestorowski) Kolacz. On May 20, 1950 Al married Adeline (Szczypski) Kolacz; she preceded him in death in 2001. In 2003, Al married Helen Kramer, who preceded him in death. Al was also preceded in death by his brothers, William, Ted, John, and Louis Kolacz; sisters, Phyllis Nowak, Sophie Wrobel, and Lillian Ruffner; and son-in-law, David Moore.

Left to cherish the memory of Al include his children, Michael (Teresa) Kolacz, James (Pamela) Kolacz, Patricia Moore, and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Miller, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Al honorably served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He retired from the Torrington Corporation. Al was a member of the American Legion Post 357, bowled on various leagues, and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially maintaining his rose garden. Al loved his family; he was always present for the children and grandchildren's school and sports activities. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest joy.

Visitation for friends and family will be 9:30 am to 11:30 am Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. followed by a 12:00 pm Private Family Mass at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church and Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or St. Anthony's Parish, 2320 E. Jefferson, South Bend, IN 46617. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aloysius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -