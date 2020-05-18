Alphonsena “Sena” L. Ruszkowski
Oct. 6, 1925 - May 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Alphonsena “Sena” L. Ruszkowski, 94, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Tanglewood Trace. She was born on October 6, 1925, in South Bend, IN to the late Achiel and Marie (VanOverberge) Lips. On July 4, 1946, she married Michael Ruszkowski, who preceded her in death on May 29, 1967. Michael was a South Bend Fireman. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Lips and Joseph Lips; and a daughter-in-law, Janice Ruszkowski. Sena is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Steven) Dosmann of Lagrange, IL and Debra Ann (Hyunyup) Lee of New York, NY; four sons, Michael (Barbara) Ruszkowski of Elkhart, IN, Thomas (Colleen) Ruszkowski of Birmingham, AL, Patrick (Sue) Ruszkowski of South Bend, IN, and Terrence (Terri) Ruszkowski of West Chester, OH; 17 grandchildren: Christopher (Megan) Ruszkowski, Tonya (Eric) Hardisty, Nicole (Andy Jr.) Place, Thaddeus (Linda) Ruszkowski, Maggie (Michael) Donovan, Kori (Bob) Schmidtendorff, Trevor (Stephanie) Ruszkowski, Nicholas (Lindsay) Ruszkowski, Matthew (Brittany) Ruszkowski, Jennifer (John) Bethell, Tricia (Adam) Moyer, Katie (Neill) Malone, Elizabeth Ruszkowski, Andy (Trisha) Ruszkowski, Louie (Sarah) Ruszkowski, Noah Lee and Emma Lee; 34 great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Alice (Frank) Amato, Esther Lips, and Lorraine Lips. Mrs. Ruszkowski worked as a Dental Assistant and at theSouth Bend Medical Foundation where she was the Manager at Central Blood Bank, before retiring in 1990. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, a member of the Rosary Society at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Golden Cluster, M.R. Falcons, and Bowler's Country Club. Sena was quite an accomplished seamstress and was always quick to lend a hand. She sewed many wedding and bridesmaids dresses for her friends after WWII. She was an avid sports fan. Her favorite games were watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play. She loved her family and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. She played softball as a teenager and then again on her 80th birthday with a family softball game at Coveleski Stadium. Sena never met a stranger and maintained long-lasting friendships with generations of people she met. Above all else, her proudest accomplishment and legacy will be a very close family who have always loved and respected each other. A private family visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Sena believed strongly in the formative potential of Catholic Education. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph's High School, 453 N. Notre Dame Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617 in Loving Memory of Sena Ruszkowski. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 18, 2020.