Aunt Alvera was a remarkable woman. Her heart was filled with great love of family and friends. She taught me to be a strong woman, no matter what life brings me. Thank you. Rest in Heavenly Peace. I will miss you.
Carolyn Boyd Adams
Alvera Dudeck
Dec. 14, 1924 - May 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alvera Dudeck, 95, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 peacefully at Citadel of Northbrook, IL, a rehab facility. Alvera was born December 14, 1924 to the late Massimo and Josephine (Dellachiaie) Vellucci. On July 17, 1943 Alvera married Edward Dudeck. He preceded her in death in 2005. Alvera was also preceded in death by her infant son, Edwin Dudeck, sister, Felicia Galassi, and brothers, Albert and Vincent Vellucci. Left to cherish Alvera's memory are her daughter, Darlene (Arnie) Cohn, sons, Dean Dudeck and Eugene (Kim) Dudeck, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Alvera lived a full life, with many interesting chapters. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Ferentino, Italy. Born in Utica, NY, her family eventually moved to Mishawaka, IN. At age 18, she boarded a train to Coronado Island, CA, in 1943, to marry her husband of 61 yrs., Edward Dudeck, stationed in California with the U.S. Marine Corps. Together, they built their own home, and raised 3 children in South Bend, IN. Alvera planted many gardens, canned produce, was a fantastic cook (Italian heritage) and baker. Her bunny cake and salad dressing are renowned. She was a forever fan of the Lawrence Welk show, Dean Martin, 40's swing music, and Sunday afternoon family rides in the car (she loved to this day). She was a life-long parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Lakeville, IN, contributing her time in their kitchen for those special Sunday meals for the congregation. She loved to sew, loved flowers of all kinds, hummingbirds, being outdoors, cooking, anything chocolate, and most of all, family. She lived for family. She was a devoted mother, who loved children of all ages, and was the beloved lunch lady to the children of Hay school. She had endless patience, unconditional love, and support for all, was always generous with her time, and had great wisdom to share. She will be remembered for her sweet smile and gentle, loving spirit.
Due to current health risks, private services will be held. A Graveside Service will be streamed Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:30pm. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5742884685 to watch the service. Condolences to the family may be mailed via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association or Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.