Alvera Walker
1924 - 2020
Alvera Walker

June 23, 1924 - August 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Alvera Irene Walker, 96 years of age, passed away at 12:04 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Caring Junction. Those who knew her affectionately referred to her as “Auntie.”

She was born on June 23, 1924 in South Bend to the late Albert John and Mary Ann (LaFree) Walker. She graduated from Madison High School and immediately entered the working world. She remained a lifelong resident of South Bend, living on the family's farm. She was an expert seamstress all her life. She managed Meyer's Sewing Center for many years and retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, baking, being a gracious hostess, and helping others.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Janice M. Lawrence and her sister-in-law, Vivian (Edel) Walker of South Bend. She is also survived by her four nieces and two nephews: Mary Kay (Steve) Dance, Gloria Moore, Diane Leyes, Patti (Noret) Flood, Terry Walker, and Albert (Renee) Lawrence, fourteen great-nieces and nephews, and twenty-two great-great-nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Walker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend where friends may visit with the family from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the narthex of the Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Caring Junction and The Center for Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alvera Walker can be mailed to Sacred Heart Church, 63568 U.S. 31 South, Lakeville, IN 46536 as she was a lifelong member of the church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
01:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
03:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
AUG
11
Graveside service
Southlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
