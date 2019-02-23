Alvin “Al”



Wagnerowski



March 5, 1940 - Feb. 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Alvin E. Wagnerowski, 78, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Hamilton Grove Nursing Facility. Al was born March 5, 1940 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Edward and Martha Wagnerowski. Al was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Wagnerowski. On May 11, 1963 Al married his loving wife, Christine (Golichowski) Wagnerowski; she survives. Also left to cherish his memory are their children, Timothy (Beverly) Wagnerowski, Anjanette (Chad) Winner, Marcia (Bob) Klein, and William (Jennifer) Wagnerowski; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a brother, David Wagnerowski. Al honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a machinist at the Torrington Co. until closing. Al was a member of the American Legion Post #357. He was fond of dancing, especially the Polka, bowling, and was a huge Notre Dame football fan. He also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, working in his yard, car shows and antique cars. Al was very much a handyman and even helped build his family home. His famous saying was "Oh, that's a bunch of Hooey." Al was a true family man and his grandchildren always made him smile. He always looked forward to their visits. Visitation for Al will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 pm at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 3:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Al's family would like to express a special thank you to Miller's Merry Manor of Walkerton and Hamilton Grove for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing Michiana Chapter, 7440 N. Shadeland Ave., Ste. 202, Indianapolis, IN 46250 and Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.