Alyce “Joyce”
Stebbins
April 19, 1925 - Oct. 24, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Alyce “Joyce” Stebbins, 94, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday morning, October 24, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care.
Joyce was born April 19, 1925 in White Plains, Kentucky, to the late Harold Atwood and Helen M. (Grzesk) Clark. On February 19, 1946, she married Paul Dean Stebbins who preceded her in death on July 18, 2002.
Joyce is survived by two daughters, Judith (Jon) Nace of Mishawaka and Kathleen (Jerry) Pierce of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Jill (Jeremy) Littlejohn, Dr. Jeff (Dr. Nicole) Nace, Sarah (Jake) Schwinn, and Alan (Rob Malarky) Swearingen; and eight great-grandchildren, Audrey Nace, Nora Joyce Nace, Lincoln Nace, Georgia Littlejohn, Dean Littlejohn, Gram Littlejohn, Lucy Schwinn, and Bennett Schwinn. Her brothers, Robert and Thomas Clark, preceded her in death.
Joyce graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1943. She worked for Uniroyal for 43 years in various capacities. She loved Notre Dame and Indiana basketball as well as Notre Dame football. After retiring, Joyce did several volunteer jobs and particularly liked selling tickets for MHS athletic events. She was a member of the Mishawaka Alumni Association.
Most of all, Joyce's family was the center of her life. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and taught her family a great deal simply by example. Her inspiration, perseverance, and wit will be missed by her family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 pm on Sunday, November 10, in the chapel at St. Paul's Retirement Community, 3602 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend. Private interment will be at Chapel Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Visitation will be from 2-3 pm prior to the Mass at St. Paul's.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Harbor Light Hospice or a .
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019