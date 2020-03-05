Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
805 S. 29th St.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Alzada Rice

Alzada Rice Obituary
Alzada Rice

April 11, 1919 - March 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Alzada Lucille Rice, 100, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Monday March 2, 2020 at Sanctuary of Holy Cross. Alzada was born on April 11, 1919 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harry and Ruth (Rensberger) Gollnick, and has lived in the South Bend area since 2004, coming from Ormond Beach, Florida.

Alzada worked as an accountant prior to retiring. She loved to travel, and has even been to Europe. She loved playing various games, especially cards. Alzada truly loved her time living in Florida. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

On December 31, 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia, she was united in marriage to Robert Rice, who has preceded her in death in 2003. Alzada is survived by her sister, LaFerne Lord Miller and her nieces and nephews, Yolanda (Peter) Blouin, Donald (Marilyn) Lord III, Patricia (Mark) Brochin, and Richard (Rose) Lord. She is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Gollnick.

Memorial Services for Alzada will be at 11:00 am on May 19, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 805 S. 29th St., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, or the Resurrection Lutheran Academy, 6840 Nimtz Pkwy., South Bend, IN 46628. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
