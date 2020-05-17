Alzada Rice
Alzada Rice

April 11, 1919 - March 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Alzada Lucille Rice, 100, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sanctuary of Holy Cross. Private Graveside Services for Alzada will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
