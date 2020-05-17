Or Copy this URL to Share

Alzada Rice



April 11, 1919 - March 2, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Alzada Lucille Rice, 100, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sanctuary of Holy Cross. Private Graveside Services for Alzada will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.





