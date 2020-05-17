Alzada Rice
April 11, 1919 - March 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alzada Lucille Rice, 100, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sanctuary of Holy Cross. Private Graveside Services for Alzada will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.
April 11, 1919 - March 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alzada Lucille Rice, 100, of South Bend, Indiana passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sanctuary of Holy Cross. Private Graveside Services for Alzada will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.