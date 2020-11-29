Amanda J.



Amanda “Mandee” (Garman) Pogotis, 62, of South Bend, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Covid-19, on Monday, November 23.



Mandee was born on December 9, 1957 to Keith L. and Patsy (Hollingworth) Garman in LaPorte, IN.



She had resided in South Bend her whole life, graduating from LaSalle High School in 1976, and went on to graduate from the College of Commerce in 1978, with a Degree in Secretarial Science.



On August 8, 1981, Mandee married Thomas W. Pogotis in South Bend, the love of her life, having 39 years together. Thomas and Mandee have two sons, Nicholas K. Pogotis and Evander J. (Caytee) Pogotis both of South Bend; three grandchildren, Cebastian, Brody, and Jason (they called her “YAYA”), and lots of nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She is also survived by her mother, Patsy Klopfenstein, sister, Brenda Miller, brother, Steve Garman and stepmother, Mary Jo Garman. She was preceded in death by her father, Keith Garman and brother, Robert Garman, Sr.



Mandee was a former teacher's aide for ten years, at Mussel and Jefferson Schools in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Her love for her family, being with her grandchildren and friends was her most satisfying time.



She will be remembered for her passion of teaching young children. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and numerous friends during her life journey.



Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, masks will be required.



Private service will be held on Monday, November 30 at 11:00 A.M. in the Highland Mausoleum.



Hanley and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangement and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Mandee's family.





