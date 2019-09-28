|
|
Amara Lynn Smith
June 24, 2018 - Sept. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Amara Lynn Smith, one-year old daughter of Karl J. Smith and Courtney V. Wright, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home. Amara loved to smile. She enjoyed dancing and singing Karaoke into her mother's microphone. Amara knew that she was a beautiful angel from the very beginning. She loved being in front of a camera. She would make growling noises at you so that you would growl back at her. She had the best personality anyone could have. Amara Lynn Smith, you're going to fly high with the rest of the angels. Rest in Heaven our sweet baby.
Amara Lynn Smith is survived by her father, Karl J. Smith, and her mother, Courtney V. Wright. On her father's side, she is survived by grandparents, Ralph Smith, Christy Smith, Troy Thompson, and Maceo Neal; great-grandparents, Sharon Davis, Eloise Thompson, and Earl Thompson; aunt, DeAshay Thompson; uncles, Carlos Smith, Deionte' Thompson, and Derron Lee. Amara was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Queenie Mae Smith and Tommie Lee Smith.
On her mother's side, Amara Lynn is survived by grandparents, Vicki (Rose) Santana, Gualberto Santana, Jr., Michael Wright and Annette Wright; great-grandparents, Sandra Likes and Kenneth Likes; sisters, Lamya Smith and Alana Smith. Other surviving relatives include Grace Adams, Jeremy Adams, Dezera Rose, Alisha (Hill) Clemons, Adrienne (Hill) Robinson, Matthew Robinson, Audrey Wright, Brandon Wright, Hayley Rose, several great-aunts and great-uncles, and several cousins. Amara was preceded in death her brother, Karl Smith, Jr., and her great-grandfather, Everett Dale Rose.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the United Pentecostal Church, 4609 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614, where friends may gather with the family one hour prior to services at the church. Graveside services will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend IN 46615 to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019