Amber Lee Green
Amber Lee Green

March 30, 1948 - Sept. 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Amber Lee Green, 72, of South Lake Street, South Bend, IN passed away September 19, 2020.

Amber was born in Jackson, MS to Sam & Myrtle Lee (Jones) Oliver both of whom preceded her in death.

Amber loved reading and attending her church, Sweet Home Ministries.

Survivors left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Georgia (Judson) Franklin of German Town, WI; four sons, Samuel Green Jr., Michael L. Green, and Steven R. Green all of South Bend, IN, and Anthony R. Green of Elkhart IN; 14 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Juanita Oyepunbi of Mesquite, TX, Ora Lee Jones of Fairburn, GA, Julia Ann Rudolpho of California, MD, Lynnia Mae Jones of Garner, NC, and Easter Mae Jones of Cleveland, MS; and one brother, Robert Lee Oliver of Tampa, FL along with other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
