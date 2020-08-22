1/1
Amelia M. Rodriguez
Amelia M. Rodriguez

Nov. 23, 1949 - Aug. 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Amelia M. Rodriguez, 70, passed away at 1:55am Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.

Amelia was born on November 23, 1949 in San Benito, TX to Estanislado and Antonia (Maldonado) Limon. She dedicated over 35 years to South Bend School Corp, she was loved and admired by her colleagues, parents, and students. Amelia volunteered at the Morris Civic Theater. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, the Broadway Theater League, and the University of Notre Dame. Through her life as a mother, wife, sister, and friend she inspired many. She was a kind and loving person who loved spending time with family and friends. Her giving and selfless nature naturally drew people to her and she made all comfortable. She was the first to reach out in anyone's time of need and offer help. Amelia was well-loved by all who knew her.

She shared 43 years of marriage with Noe C. Rodriguez, Sr. who survives along with two daughters, Noelia (Alberto) Rodriguez-Valdez and Nora (Robert) Bachtel; a son, Noe (Tammy) Rodriguez, Jr.; six grandchildren, Jose, Jorge, Alexia, Jason, Brandon, and Brandt; three sisters, Bertha (Carmen) Leal, Matilda Flores, and Aurora Montemayor; two brothers, Tony Limon and Luis (Rosie) Limon, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law, Federico Flores and Martin Montemayor.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 12-2 Sunday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Services will be held at 2:00pm. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
