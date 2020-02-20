|
|
Amiyah Frances Faye Myrick
Nov. 06, 2019 - Feb. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Amiyah Frances Faye Myrick passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN on the evening of Monday, February 17, 2020. Amiyah was born on November 6, 2019 to Carrie Catherine-Anne Myrick of South Bend.
Although her life on Earth was brief, Amiyah was deeply loved and will be treasured forever. Amiyah had dark wispy hair, round cheeks and loved to be held by her mother. Her family was blessed with nearly three and a half months to spend with her and will treasure her memories forever.
In addition to her loving mother, Carrie, Amiyah is survived by a brother, Ca'Marion Martell Chase Mwangi-Myrick of LaPorte, IN; two aunts, Stephanie Gonzales of Mishawaka and Shannon Ross of Mishawaka; maternal grandparents Donna Guyse of South Bend and Thomas Overmyer; as well as a host of cousins and extended family members. Amiyah was preceded in death by her uncle, Paris Ross.
Services for Amiyah will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Pastor Bob Vale to officiate. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020