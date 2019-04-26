Andre Pierre Stewart



May 6, 1966 - April 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Andre Pierre Stewart, 52, of Alonzo Watson Drive, South Bend, IN, passed away April 20, 2019.



Andre was born May 5, 1966 in Chicago, IL, to Jewel Trueblood and Fannie Mae (Young) Stewart. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1985 and moved to South Bend, IN, in the early 90's. He worked as a cleaning service entrepreneur. He was a member of Glad Tidings Ministry where he served as an associate minister. He united in holy matrimony to his “Dutches” Karla Tucker on June 4, 2016. His passions were shopping, dressing, listening to music, reading the Bible, walking the East Race, and eating sweets.



Andre was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Mae Stewart and sister, Cynthia Jackson.



Survivors left to cherish his loving memory include his wife, Karla Stewart his “Dutches”; one “ daughter his “Precious” Jocelyn (Darius) Davis of Goshen, IN; four grandchildren, his “Charlies Angels”, LaShon Stewart, Darionna Davis, Dariyah Davis, and Danyla Davis; three sisters, Pertrice (Lester) Glasper, Sharon (David) Gayles, and Tammy (Minister Stevie) Binion all of Chicago, IL; four brothers, Leon (Annette) Stewart and Bishop James (Prophetess Michelle) Stewart both of South Bend, IN, and Jewel Stewart and David Trueblood both of Chicago, IL; stepchildren, Shaton Tucker of Benton Harbor, MI and Shaniqia, Timia, and Timera; a special nephew, Antoine Stewart and special friend, Peter Henry along with uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral Church with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at The Cathedral. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.