Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Pentecostal Cathedral Church
Burial
Following Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Andre Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andre Pierre Stewart


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andre Pierre Stewart Obituary
Andre Pierre Stewart

May 6, 1966 - April 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Andre Pierre Stewart, 52, of Alonzo Watson Drive, South Bend, IN, passed away April 20, 2019.

Andre was born May 5, 1966 in Chicago, IL, to Jewel Trueblood and Fannie Mae (Young) Stewart. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1985 and moved to South Bend, IN, in the early 90's. He worked as a cleaning service entrepreneur. He was a member of Glad Tidings Ministry where he served as an associate minister. He united in holy matrimony to his “Dutches” Karla Tucker on June 4, 2016. His passions were shopping, dressing, listening to music, reading the Bible, walking the East Race, and eating sweets.

Andre was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Mae Stewart and sister, Cynthia Jackson.

Survivors left to cherish his loving memory include his wife, Karla Stewart his “Dutches”; one “ daughter his “Precious” Jocelyn (Darius) Davis of Goshen, IN; four grandchildren, his “Charlies Angels”, LaShon Stewart, Darionna Davis, Dariyah Davis, and Danyla Davis; three sisters, Pertrice (Lester) Glasper, Sharon (David) Gayles, and Tammy (Minister Stevie) Binion all of Chicago, IL; four brothers, Leon (Annette) Stewart and Bishop James (Prophetess Michelle) Stewart both of South Bend, IN, and Jewel Stewart and David Trueblood both of Chicago, IL; stepchildren, Shaton Tucker of Benton Harbor, MI and Shaniqia, Timia, and Timera; a special nephew, Antoine Stewart and special friend, Peter Henry along with uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral Church with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at The Cathedral. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now