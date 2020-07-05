1/1
Andrea A. Connell
1972 - 2020
Andrea A. Connell

April 15, 1972 - July 1, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Andrea A. Connell, 48, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Andrea was born on April 15, 1972 in Mishawaka to Thomas Coryell and Connie (Gross) Coryell. She was preceded in death by brother, Adrian Coryell at birth and her stepfather, Rev. Dr. John Paschal who died on June 5, 2020,

On December 3, 1994 in Mishawaka, she married Brian Connell. Surviving are her husband, Brian; father, Thomas Coryell of Mishawaka; mother, Connie Paschal of Charlotte, NC; children, Kyle Sigler, Craig Connell, Alyssa (fiance, Kody White) Connell, and Meghan Connell all of Mishawaka; grandchild, Kolson White; and brother, Robert McCoy of Winston Salem, NC.

Andrea graduated from IUSB School of Nursing. She was a Nurse with Total Home Health Care. She loved her family and helping others. Andrea was a loving, kind, caring person.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. with Funeral services at 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
