Andrea Jean Simpson
July 1, 1961 - April 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ms. Andrea Jean (Szewczyk) Simpson, 58, passed away peacefully at her home in South Bend on the morning of Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by her family, after battling an extended illness. Andrea was born on July 1, 1961 to Albin and Barbara (Gale) Szewczyk in St. George's County, Maryland.
Andrea spent her career in hospitality and worked every day possible until she physically couldn't. She was a devoted mother of three, grandmother of seven, and a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Andrea is survived by her children, Scott Simpson of Mishawaka, Kaitlyn Berta of South Bend, and Nicholas (Elizabeth) Szewczyk of South Bend; seven grandchildren, Aiden Berta, Wyatt Berta, Chloe Berta, Willow Berta, Sterling Simpson, Callum Simpson, and Sarah Kline; father, Albin Szewczyk of Notre Dame; two sisters, Karen Knop of Indianapolis and Tere (Paul) Sinka of South Bend; as well as a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her mother, Barbara, Andrea was preceded in death by one sister, Lisa Kruger.
Andrea loved to read books, spend hours on the beach and in the sun, shop for clothes and shoes, and travel the world. She attended Saint Joseph High School in South Bend where she, to her own admittance, had a very fun time. She always said her most treasured moments were spent with her family, where she found peace, laughter, and joy. Most of all, she loved her rescued three-legged cats, Tripod and Finn.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Robin Zon and the amazing staff at Michiana Hematology Oncology in Mishawaka, the American Red Cross, and all the caring friends who assisted Andrea in any way over the last few years.
The family will gather at a later date to celebrate Andrea's life. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
The family requests donations in Andrea's honor to be made to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka IN 46545. Additionally, the family encourages the donation of blood to help others facing similar circumstances.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020