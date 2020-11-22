1/1
Andres Orosco Navarrete
1982 - 2020
Andres Orosco

Navarrete

May 10, 1982 - Nov. 16, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN -

Andres Navarrete, 38, of New Carlisle, Indiana, passed away suddenly at his home on November 16, 2020. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to Salvador and Silvia (Orosco) Navarrete, who survive with his brothers, Noel (Maria Elizabeth Galindo) Navarrete of New Carlisle and Jose Luis (Tina) Navarrete of South Bend; his two sisters, Yolanda Navarrete of South Bend and Veronica (Ricardo) Gonzalez of South Bend; his grandmother and grandfather, Salvador and Hilda Navarrete of South Bend; and 18 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nicolas Navarrete and Maria De Los Angeles Ruiz. He worked for S and N Home Remodeling of South Bend. He loved working on cars and he would always listen to music. He was a friend to many and was also the life of the party. He was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Andres will be held at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 South Mayflower Road, South Bend, Indiana on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2pm until 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church in South Bend on Saturday, November 28 at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.

Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Adalbert's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
