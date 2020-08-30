Andrew C. Hafron
July 8, 1951 - August 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Andrew C. “Andy” Hafron, 69, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 2:11 am. with his loving wife by his side. He spent the last 32 days in Memorial Hospital fighting a courageous battle against cancer.
Andrew was born July 8, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana, to Andrew E. and Regina (Bella) Hafron and was a lifelong resident.
At Holy Cross Church, on April 22, 1978, Andy married the love of his life, Priscilla J. Janczak, who survives. Together, in their 42 years of marriage, they created a remarkable family. Andy is survived by two daughters, Kara Hafron and Amy (Kevin) Geyer of South Bend, Indiana; one son, Ryan Hafron of Los Angeles, California; four grandchildren, Corey Henderson, Ava Geyer, Cade Geyer, and Rya Geyer; and two sisters, Theresa Merx of Tempe, Arizona and Mary (Larry) McCammon of Rolling Prairie, Indiana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
Andy attended Wagner and German Township Grade Schools. He was a 1969 graduate of LaSalle High School and attended IUSB.
Andy worked as a maintenance engineer for Data-link/FiServ Mortgage for 34 years. In 2010, he was awarded employee of the year, and took his family on a Disney World vacation. He was the hardest worker we knew, and he took pride in everything he did. Andy was always more than willing to help his children because he knew how to fix everything. Some of his hobbies included puzzles, trivia (everyone always wanted him on their team), and browsing the internet on his iPad. He was extremely particular about his yard and there was never a drop of snow on his driveway. He enjoyed working in the yard and planting flowers and vegetables. He enjoyed attending card shows and especially going to North Village Mall and Ed's Collectibles to look for Starting Lineups. He was definitely known for his love of sports. In his younger days, he played 16 in. softball seven nights a week, bowled, and enjoyed golfing. He also enjoyed watching and had the ability to attend some of his favorite teams' games, which included the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, and Oakland Raiders. For several years, he was a season ticket holder for ND women's and men's basketball and ND hockey, and loved attending the games with his family and friends.
More than anything though, Andy loved his family and always put them first. He never missed anything his kids were involved in. He attended all of our sporting events, plays, and concerts. He would take us to Potato Creek to bike, walk the trails, and camp. Other family activities he enjoyed included fishing at grandma and grandpa's at the river, playing wiffle ball, and playing putt-putt on the course he created. Andy loved taking his family on vacations. Some of his favorites included The Field of Dreams, Cedar Point, King's Island, and The Cincinnati Reds games.
His grandkids were the lights of his life. He loved and was so proud of all four of them. He enjoyed attending ND hockey and Blackhawks games with Corey. He enjoyed traveling and going to all of Ava's softball tournaments and to any sports in which she was involved. He always kept track of her pitches inside his special book. He always took Cade to find new spots to watch trucks and even became Cade's own personal barber. He loved Facetiming Rya and making silly faces, and playing color by number on the iPad. Almost every Sunday, we would get together to have family dinners. Dad always loved his crab legs, French silk pie, driving up to Redamaks, and playing outdoor yard games, especially Washers.
We are all so thankful we were all able to go on one last family vacation to the Bahamas in November 2019. We will never forget the memories created on that trip.
Andy, Dad, Papa, we love and miss you so much already! We will continue to make you proud and carry on your legacy every day.
A visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, in the funeral home. The Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Samantha Hickey Foundation at 14620 Horseshoe Bend Ct., Granger, IN 46530. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com
.