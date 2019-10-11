|
Andrew H. Kramer
Dec. 27, 1956 - Oct. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Andrew H. Kramer, age 62, faithful husband, loving father, and loyal friend passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Andrew was born on December 27, 1956 to Andrew N. and Marjorie J. Kramer (nee Owen) in South Bend, Indiana the youngest of three children.
Upon graduation from Riley High School in South Bend in 1976, he began his career in the wood working trade. Through his early years as a homebuilder he became a master craftsman finish carpenter. In 1988 he joined the Indiana State Council of Carpenters Local 413 and became vested as a journeyman carpenter. He later moved to Appleton and joined Local 955 of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. He proudly spent over 20 continuous years employed by Miron Construction Co.
Andrew was united in marriage at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Appleton in 1988 to the former Kathleen J. Garvey and together they raised their precious daughter, Rebecca A. Kramer, a senior at St. Norbert College. He loved Rebecca with his whole heart and enjoyed the times they spent creating new eco-systems within her aquarium, performing science experiments, taking long nature walks together, swimming, kayaking, laughing as they watched the Marx Brothers movies, and playing practical jokes. He was fascinated by all space exploration, beginning with the moon landing, anything related to NASA and the great beyond. He had a wit and sense of humor that made him shine like a star in the sky and captivated family, friends, and all he encountered. His charm was simply irresistible.
From the very first time his father put a club in his hands, golf became Andy's true passion. He played no matter what the month or what the weather. His love for the game itself challenged him to play not for the sake of winning, but simply for the joy he experienced being out on the greens challenging himself to hit his best shot. Andy also enjoyed fishing for trout and walleye up north, watching the Fighting Irish, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Green Bay Packers football games, and following NASCAR races; he never missed seeing the Indianapolis 500.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Kathleen J. Kramer and his daughter, Rebecca A. Kramer, both of Appleton; his sisters, Susan (Thomas) Schramm and Mary Barbara Williams; his nephew, Ryan Williams; and Jan Wodrich, all of South Bend, IN; his niece, Heather (Bill) Schwerfeger of Downers Grove, IL; his nephew, Todd (Amanda) Miller of Moorseville, IN; his father-in-law, James T. Garvey Sr.; his brother-in-law, Joseph J. Garvey; his sister-in-law, Susan M. Garvey; his brother-in-law, James T. (Anne) Garvey Jr. all of Appleton; his sister-in-law, Barbara A. (Michael) Jackman; his niece, Jemma Jackman; and his nephew, Liam Jackman all of Breckenridge, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew N. and Marjorie J. Kramer; as well as his mother-in-law, Patricia A. Garvey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 S. State St., Appleton, with Fr. Bill Swichtenberg officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 9 am until 10:45 am. Interment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019