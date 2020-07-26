Andrew Joseph Prebys



May 18, 1956 - July 21, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Andrew Joseph Prebys, loving husband, father, and avid Notre Dame football fan passed away at age 64 due to complications from cancer. Andrew was born on May 18, 1956 in South Bend, IN to the late Joseph and Mary (Schwertley) Prebys.



Andrew is survived by his wife, April; son, Ryan Paul; stepchildren, Stephanie Cox and Brandon Cox; three grandchildren, Ethan Yoder, Alec Coleman, and Ranelle Cox (who affectionately referred to Andrew as “GD”); sister, Marguerite (Jeffrey) Blue; and his “little man” and best buddy, Auggie.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Paul Prebys; sister, Ann Patrice Prebys; and great-aunt, Anne (Schwertley) Seeler.



Andrew was a 1974 graduate of John Adams High School and worked in the lumber industry at Wolohan, Wick's, Big C Lumber, and most recently was a “Water Technician” for the City Of South Bend.



A lifelong Notre Dame football fan, Andrew and his wife April spent seven years volunteering as first aid responders inside of the stadium. While watching home football games Andrew could be heard cheering loudly as a fan, and even louder as a critic of his beloved Fighting Irish.



Andrew and his wife April enjoyed frequent trips to Chicago's “Magnificent Mile”, visiting their favorite bartender, Bob at “The Drake”, breakfasts at “Tradewinds” in South Bend, and antique shopping in Southwestern Michigan.



An “O.G.” band and color guard dad, Andrew enjoyed watching his son Ryan lead his Concord Marching Minutemen Color Guard into competition; watching his grandsons run track and play football and basketball at LaVille Jr./Sr. HS; and playing golf with his late best friend, Kerry.



Andrew was a husband who put his wife first, a father who taught his son to hold the door open for a woman, and a professional who was always the hardest-working man in the room.



A memorial service will be held for close friends and family to be determined at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store