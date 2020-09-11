Andrew Michael “Andy” Lazo
June 15, 1986 - Sept. 5, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Andy Lazo, most recently of Cassopolis, MI and formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Colorado.
Left to Cherish Andy's memory are his fiancé and love of the past 13 years, Rachel Huge: their dogs, whom he loved as their children, Shelby & Hendrix; mother, or Madre as he called her, Judy (Keen) & Todd Borsodi of Springhill, FL; father, who adopted and raised him, Joseph & Tracy Lazo of Culver, IN: biological father, Jon & Donna Banks; in-laws, Tim & Liz Huge; brothers, Jaron (Alysha) Lazo, Austin Lazo, Adam (Rayanna) Lazo, Tim (Jordan) Borsodi, Dylan Keen, Brian (Bonnie) Huge, and Chris (Megan) Lawler; sisters, Alicia (Justin) Lazo, Megan (Josef) Hoskins, Rosemarie (Dakota) Wolber, and Aubrie (Nick) Eckman; grandparents, Elizabeth Lazo, Howard Bloss, Tim & Sandy Borsodi, and Cathy Lawler; and many precious nieces and nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his brothers, Christian Keen and Alex Lazo; and grandparents, Leonard and Marguerite Keen, Stephen Lazo, Virginia Bloss, Carl Banks, Joe Lawler, and Linda Banks Keller.
Andy was raised in South Bend and graduated from Washington High School. Andy was an all-around sportsman; he played all his years of school in baseball, wrestling, and rugby, with football being his passion. He was an avid Notre Dame and Da Bear's fan. Andy loved the outdoors and music of all kinds. He had a joking personality, doing anything to make people laugh. Andy had so many friends and all of them said the love he shared was always over-giving. If someone he loved was in need, he would do anything in his power to make it happen. Andy was a protector of those he loved and cared about.
Visitation will be held 11:00am-4:00pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net
.