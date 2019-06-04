Andrew R. Harwood



March 1, 1948 - May 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Andrew Ray Harwood (Andy), 71, of South Bend passed away at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 in Hospice House of South Bend following an illness. Andy was born March 1, 1948 in Mishawaka to the late Leona M. (Lauby) and Frederick B. Harwood. Andy was a lifetime area resident; he graduated from Clay High School in 1966. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Horvath; brother, James Harwood; son-in-law, Michael Kruk; and nephew, Tommy Clark. He is survived by his children, Lisa M. Harwood and Matthew Harwood both of South Bend; grandchildren, Westyn A. Parrack and Isabella T. Harwood; sisters, Susan Shisler of Franklin, TN and Laura L. Clark of Niles, MI; and brothers, Charles L. Ostrom (Cheryl) of South Bend and Paul D. Ostrom (Kay) of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by Caroll, his very special friend of over 15 years.



Andy retired from Holladay Properties of South Bend, IN. He also owned Liberty Floors from 1986-1996 and worked for many years at Kuert Concrete in Quality Control. In 1967 Andy enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served until 1971. His passions were gardening, fishing, and cooking as well as the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 4, 2019