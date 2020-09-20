Andrew Raymond Micetich
March 27, 1931 - Sept. 13, 2020
FISH LAKE, IN - Andrew Raymond Micetich, 89, of Fish Lake, born March 27, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully in his home on September 13, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.
Andrew served his country in the Korean War from 1949-1952, is a Past Commander of American Legion Post 400 in Fish Lake, past Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge 266, North Liberty; long-time Worthy Patron of Eastern Star in North Liberty; and member Order of Eastern Star in Lakeville Indiana, and VFW in North Liberty. He was an ORAK Shrine member and drove the van for the Shriners Hospital for Children
in Chicago in his early years of retirement, and took great pleasure in this service.
He loved the CUBS and BEARS and was very happy to see his favorite team win the World Series before he passed. He spent many hours building model railroads, and enjoyed Legion pool tournaments. Numerous vacations were enjoyed with brother-in-law Raymond Crane and wife, Gloria.
Andrew leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Barbara (Crane) Micetich; and three children, Thomas Micetich (Kathy) of Olney, IL, Andrew Micetich (Debbie) of La Porte, IN, and Judith Armstrong (Gary) of Gosport, IN. There are also six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grand children.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Andrew and Marie Micetich; and sister, Josephine Leonardo (Stephen).
A Memorial and Graveside Masonic Service will be held at 12:00PM EDT (11:00AM CDT) Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Porter Rea Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2211 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707-3392.
Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty Chapel, 202 North Main Street, North Liberty, Indiana 46554, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to the Micetich family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.