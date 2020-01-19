Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church
Andrew Zaderej


1921 - 2020
Andrew Zaderej Obituary
Andrew Zaderej

July 1, 1921 - Jan. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Andrew Zaderej, 98, passed away at 9:53am Friday, January 17, 2020 in Helping Angels Group Home.

Andrew was born on July 1, 1921 in Yampol, Ukraine. On September 12, 1943 in Ukraine he married the former Ludmila Stupina. She died on March 11, 2017. He was also preceded in death by a son, Vladimir Zaderej and a grandson, Eric Zaderej.

Surviving are a daughter, Natalie (Mike) Medich of South Bend; 3 sons, George Zaderej and Andrew Zaderej both of South Bend, and Nickolas (Anna) Zaderej of Pittsfield, MA; 8 grandchildren, Nick (Tamara), Pavlo (Anya), Jordan, Carl, Andrea, Aaron, Mikola, and Mila, 4 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Basil (Tania) Zaderej.

Andrew immigrated to the United States in 1949. He was the co-founder of MRC Technology, Inc., served 2 terms on President Reagan's Scientific Board, was a member of the National Academy of Science, held over 70 patents, and was an avid chess player. Andrew also served as a Ukraine soldier in World War II, was a POW, refugee, and freedom seeker.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:00am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8 Tuesday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue where a prayer service will be held at 7:00pm. Viewing will continue 1 hour prior to services in the church on Wednesday. To leave an online condolence, visit our website www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
