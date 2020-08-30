1/1
Angel Lynn Stark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angel Lynn Stark

Feb. 16, 1957 - August 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Angel Lynn Stark passed away August 19 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born in South Bend on Feb. 16, 1957 to the late Leroy and Marcia Hinton.

Angel married the love of her life, Dale W. Stark at the age of 21 in Texas on Nov. 18, 1978.

During her life, Angel served her family, friends, and community as an ordained minister, mother, grandmother, volunteer foster grandma, and a volunteer in the community in numerous ways.

Angel is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Marcia Hinton, her nephew, Jordan C. Powell, and her husband, Dale W. Stark.

Angel is survived by her sister, Kim (John) Powell of Ingleside, TX, brother, Leroy (Stacy) Hinton of Buda, TX, her son, Dale (Michelle) Stark II; grandchildren, Hannah, Braiden and Isaiah Stark, Brenden Shedd, Jasmine and Marissa Stoops of Osceola, nine nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Mishawaka.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved