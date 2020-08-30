Angel Lynn Stark



Feb. 16, 1957 - August 19, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Angel Lynn Stark passed away August 19 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born in South Bend on Feb. 16, 1957 to the late Leroy and Marcia Hinton.



Angel married the love of her life, Dale W. Stark at the age of 21 in Texas on Nov. 18, 1978.



During her life, Angel served her family, friends, and community as an ordained minister, mother, grandmother, volunteer foster grandma, and a volunteer in the community in numerous ways.



Angel is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Marcia Hinton, her nephew, Jordan C. Powell, and her husband, Dale W. Stark.



Angel is survived by her sister, Kim (John) Powell of Ingleside, TX, brother, Leroy (Stacy) Hinton of Buda, TX, her son, Dale (Michelle) Stark II; grandchildren, Hannah, Braiden and Isaiah Stark, Brenden Shedd, Jasmine and Marissa Stoops of Osceola, nine nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Mishawaka.





