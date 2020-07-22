1/1
Angela "Angie" Gatto
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela “Angie” Gatto

Jan. 1, 1973 - July 18, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Angela “Angie” Gatto, loving daughter, mother, and friend passed away at the age of 47. Angie was born on New Year's Day - January 1, 1973 in South Bend, IN. She attended Memorial High School, earning her Associate's in Nursing at Southwestern Michigan College in 2001 and her Bachelor's in Nursing at IUSB in 2009. She then earned her Master's in Nursing from Bethel College in 2013, and was currently working on her PhD. She worked at Memorial Hospital in the NICU for over 15 years, and most recently, taught OB Nursing at IUSB since 2014. Angie resided in Goshen, IN until her death. She is survived by parents, Harold “Wayne” Nickerson and Beverly Nickerson (Stevens); four children, Londyn Nickerson, Skylar McGuire, Cadyn Nickerson, and Sophia Gatto, and a granddaughter, Ember Kruszewski.

Angie was magical - she had an energy for life like no one else. She could light up a room with one laugh. She carried immense love for the babies she cared for in the NICU, the students she taught and mentored in the classroom, and above all - her family and friends. She loved country music, backroads, and camping. She loved her kids fiercely, and referred to herself as “Mama Bear” regularly. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her knew her for her compassion, never-ending empathy, and overwhelming intelligence.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at McGann Hay Funeral Home, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter parking lot off Cherry Rd. The visitation will take place TODAY, Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4PM-PM, and the Funeral will occur on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00PM, Rev. John Railton officiating. Burial will follow. Please wear the required mask and social distance.

Donations may be made in her memory to Memorial Children's Hospital. For directions or to share condolences log on to: www. mcgannhay. com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral
01:00 PM
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
13260 SR 23
Granger, IN 46530
(574) 247-1411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGann Hay, Granger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
July 23, 2020
Peace and comfort to all who knew and loved this kind and beautiful soul.
Darlene
Friend
July 23, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chad Place
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Been a long time, but I always remembered her for the Unique style thay she had about her. She was always really nice to folks. Truly one of God's angels.
James
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Wendy Robinson
July 22, 2020
Such a beautiful person, born with spirit and love in her heart. I'll always cherish our childhood times together. My heart hurts to know how much she will be missed by all. Love you
Dodie (Stevens) Schaaf
Family
July 22, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dodie Schaaf
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Johnson
July 22, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Altho I did not know you personally nor did I have the pleasure of riding with you.. my sister is a nurse and I have ridden for over 30 years... Iam so sorry to hear about this as many of my friends were on that ride... I hope there is a beautiful place in heaven for you.. godbless and prayers to all who love you
Todd
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
so sorry for your loss, her wings & memories will carry you thru the tough times, she is a great, loving person who will be truly missed
Lisa wilson
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy for you. May God bless you and your entire family. I’m praying for all of you and sending love.
Michele (Parker) Graddy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved