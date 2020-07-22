Angela “Angie” Gatto



Jan. 1, 1973 - July 18, 2020



GOSHEN, IN - On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Angela “Angie” Gatto, loving daughter, mother, and friend passed away at the age of 47. Angie was born on New Year's Day - January 1, 1973 in South Bend, IN. She attended Memorial High School, earning her Associate's in Nursing at Southwestern Michigan College in 2001 and her Bachelor's in Nursing at IUSB in 2009. She then earned her Master's in Nursing from Bethel College in 2013, and was currently working on her PhD. She worked at Memorial Hospital in the NICU for over 15 years, and most recently, taught OB Nursing at IUSB since 2014. Angie resided in Goshen, IN until her death. She is survived by parents, Harold “Wayne” Nickerson and Beverly Nickerson (Stevens); four children, Londyn Nickerson, Skylar McGuire, Cadyn Nickerson, and Sophia Gatto, and a granddaughter, Ember Kruszewski.



Angie was magical - she had an energy for life like no one else. She could light up a room with one laugh. She carried immense love for the babies she cared for in the NICU, the students she taught and mentored in the classroom, and above all - her family and friends. She loved country music, backroads, and camping. She loved her kids fiercely, and referred to herself as “Mama Bear” regularly. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her knew her for her compassion, never-ending empathy, and overwhelming intelligence.



Visitation and Funeral services will be held at McGann Hay Funeral Home, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter parking lot off Cherry Rd. The visitation will take place TODAY, Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4PM-PM, and the Funeral will occur on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00PM, Rev. John Railton officiating. Burial will follow. Please wear the required mask and social distance.



Donations may be made in her memory to Memorial Children's Hospital.





