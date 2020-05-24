Angela M. Kowalski
July 15, 1923 - May 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Angela M. Kowalski, 96, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Angela was born on July 15, 1923 in Michigan City, IN.
On May 5, 1945 Angela married Harry S. Kowalski, who passed away on January 22, 2009, following a marriage of 64 years. Angela is survived by her loving children: James L. Kowalski, Thomas J. (Kathy) Kowalski, Michael S. Kowalski, Linda A. Kowalski, Karen S. (Michael) Kazmierzak, Marilyn K. Spalla, and Jeanne M. (David) Stevenson. Angela is also survived by fifteen loving grandchildren, ten loving great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Angela enjoyed her large family and loved them dearly. She always looked forward to spending time with them at many family gatherings and at her cottage on Crooked Lake.
Through her many years she was active as a volunteer at Hospice and Holy Family Church Bingo, enjoyed sewing as a hobby, and loved to dance the Polka. She traveled to Europe numerous times and enjoyed family vacations.
The family would greatly like to thank the kind women who helped take care of our mother these past few years: Nan, Sally, Karen, and Dominique. We would also like to thank Jennifer and Shareen of Portage Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Angela's name to Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Road, South Bend, IN 46619.
Please remember to bring your masks - social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home and at Holy Family Catholic Church because of the Coronavirus.
Limited visitation will take place on Monday, May 25 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. located at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel, 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road. A Rosary will be said at the beginning of the visitation at 4:00 P.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 26 at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at Mayflower Road. Entombment will follow at Riverview Mausoleum.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home "Southwest Chapel" handled arrangements
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.