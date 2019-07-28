Home

Angela Marie Hahn

Angela Marie Hahn Obituary
Angela Marie Hahn

August 19, 1979 - July 26, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Angela Marie Hahn, age 39, of Mishawaka, died peacefully surrounded by her family and pets, at 8:50 pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home after a 5-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 19, 1979 in Columbia, Missouri to Scott and Nancy (Smith) Woldruff.

Angela moved to this area in 1992 from Oshkosh, WI. She was a graduate of Goshen High School and received a Finance and Education Degree from IUSB. She had taught part time at NorthWood High School. Angela loved her pets. She enjoyed doing crafty things, gardening, flowers, canning, and riding her bike.

On August 3, 2002, she married Wesley Hahn in Goshen. He survives along with her parents, Scott and Judy Woldruff of Goshen; sisters, Sara (Matt) Zigich of Pinkney, MI and Katie Hartman of Goshen; mother and father-in-law, Marilyn and Maynard Hahn of Wakarusa; brothers-in-law, Ron (Rinda) Hahn of Indianapolis and Kent (Heather) Hahn of Wakarusa; nephews, Caleb and Nolan Zigich of Pinkney, MI, Ian and Wyatt Hahn of Wakarusa; and nieces, Sarah and Elizabeth Hahn of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8, Monday, July 29 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. Funeral Services will also be at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, July 30 at 10:30 am. Officiating will be her cousin, Mark Woldruff. Burial will be in Olive West Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Center for Hospice Care or Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group (P.O.Box 204, Mishawaka, IN 46546).
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019
