Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Feb. 2, 1954 - Dec. 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Angelito D. Naval, 65, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Angelito was born on February 2, 1954 to the late Joventino and Dimpna (Duque) Naval in Manila, Philippines, and has lived in South Bend, IN most of his life. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Ben Naval.

He was the owner of ADN Computer Systems, Inc. in South Bend, IN for several years.

Angelito is survived by his two daughters, Michele (Travis) Tubbs of South Bend, IN and Rachel Naval of South Bend, IN; one son, Adam (Tiffany) Naval of Rockford, MI; four grandchildren, Madison Tubbs, Avery Naval, Tyler Tubbs, and Aiden Naval; two sisters, Dimples (David) Goldblatt of Arizona and Maria Baker of Illinois; and one brother, Emy (Amy) Naval of Florida.

Angelito was a member of St. Jude Parish in South Bend, IN. He enjoyed movies, gaming, traveling, and line dancing.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN. A Catholic Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday at Kaniewski Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Parish in South Bend.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
