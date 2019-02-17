Ann B. Puzzello



Sept. 28, 1941 - Feb. 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ann B. Puzzello, 77, of South Bend, died February 14, 2019. She was born in Rockford, IL to William and Marjorie (Churchill) Baumgartner. Ann's family moved to Niles, MI when she was young. She graduated in 1959 from Niles High School. Ann attended Illinois College, receiving her BA in elementary education, and IUSB for her Masters.



In 1964, she married Giacomo Puzzello. They moved to South Bend where they raised their three children.



Ann was a champion for South Bend and was inducted into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame in 2016. She taught school for SBCS Corporation for 20+ years, spending most of her career at Jefferson School. In 1984, she was elected to the South Bend Common Council, representing the 4th district. During her 20-year tenure on the council, she served as council president, was council representative for the Area Planning Commission, served many times on City Advisory Negotiating Teams for labor negotiations, and championed many critical projects, like the East Race, Coveleski Stadium, and the Studebaker Corridor to name a few. Ann also volunteered her time until the end of her life for the Northeast Neighborhood Center and was an active member at St. Joseph Parish. She was also a member of the South Bend Rotary Club.



Ann leaves behind her three children: Paul (Oksana) of Indianapolis, Dan (Peg) of Fort Wayne, and Roseanne of Indianapolis. She also leaves four siblings: brothers, John of Grayslake, IL and Rolla of Niles, MI; and sisters, Judy of Wentzville, MO and Dorothy of Terre Haute, IN. She also leaves 8 grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ann at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in South Bend on Saturday at 12:30p.m. Visitation will be Friday from 2-6p.m, at the McGann Hay, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, people make contributions to The Northeast Neighborhood Center, 803 N. Notre Dame Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.



