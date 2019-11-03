|
Ann Carol Singler
Nov. 13, 1948 - Oct. 28, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ann Carol Singler, 70, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home in Mishawaka, Indiana. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 13, 1948 to Ann and Bud Canada. Carol lived in Kentucky, Indiana, and Texas when being brought up as a child. She spent the last 40 years in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Carol graduated from Ball State University, then Indiana University of South Bend with a Master's degree, and earned her Doctorate in psychology from Andrews University. She owned a private practice in South Bend.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ann and Bud. Surviving are her husband, Bill; three children, Daniel Schmaltz of San Diego, CA, Jennifer Lubelski of Mishawaka, and Michael Schmaltz of Minneapolis, MN; two grandchildren, Dylan Lubelski and Madeline Schmaltz; and her stepchildren, Misty Terrill, Mike Singler, and Regina Singler. Also surviving are Carol's siblings, Patrick Canada and Pam Rosa.
Carol and Bill traveled the world together, including such places as Europe, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Central America, the Amazon and high Andes in Peru, South America, where they volunteered with Flying Doctors of America. They island hopped in Greece, backpacked in Alaska, kayaked with the whales in British Columbia, and experienced many more fun and exciting places.
Carol loved the outdoors while hiking, camping, kayaking, and backpacking on the Appalachian Trail and in Greece and Alaska.
She was the most loving and caring person anyone could meet. She was kind-hearted and had the best moral compass. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral services for Carol were held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Islamic Society of Michiana in South Bend, Indiana, and Carol was laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, Indiana. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Carol may be donated to of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019