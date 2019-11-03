|
Ann Catherine
Connors
Dec. 6, 1931 - Oct. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ann Catherine (Franks) Connors, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 23, 2019 at 5:00am. She was born on December 6, 1931 in Wawaka, IN, to Frank W. and Veda (Lindsey) Franks, both of whom preceded her in death. Ann grew up with six siblings: Thora Cotner, Mildred Gard, Coy Keefer, Jane Clark, Tom Franks (all of whom preceded her in death) and Mary Berkes, living in Avilla, IN.
On July 22, 1955, Ann married Donald E. Connors in Fort Wayne, IN. In addition to her loving husband, Ann is survived by their daughter, Heidi Connors of Plainfield, IN, and son, Rick (Maureen) Connors of Grabill, IN. They enjoyed four grandchildren: Meghan (Bill) Mesing, Katlyn (Byron) Arrivillaga, Shannon and Keegan Connors. They have four great-grandchildren who called her Gigi: Liam and Savannah Mesing, Bronson and Evelyn (Evie) Arrivillaga. She is also survived by her furbaby, Muffy. Also, she was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.
Ann was active in the Noble County 4-H Club for ten years with many projects and Grand Champion ribbons in clothing, lambs, and dairy Guernseys. During high school, she worked with the telephone company in Wawaka. She graduated from Wawaka High School, in Wawaka, Indiana. She attended International Business College (Fort Wayne, Indiana), Indiana University of South Bend, and Purdue Fort Wayne. During her college years, she worked with the Chamber of Commerce in Fort Wayne, IN. After college, she worked at Allied Seed and Lincoln National Bank. Later Ann was appointed by Governor Bowen as the AC to District Engineer of the Indiana Department of Highways in La Porte, where she served 12 years. She was elected as the Clay Township Assessor for twenty-four years and was an Indiana Level II Certified Assessor Appraiser. She was then appointed to the Public Tax Assessment Board of Appeals in 2016 through 2019 on the St. Joseph County Council.
Ann and Don were charter members of Clay United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer at St. Joseph Medical Center. As many know, she was passionate about her politics and the following are some of the highlights: Ann was active member of the Clay Township and St. Joseph County Republican Clubs where she held every office, some more than once. She was secretary to the St. Joseph County Council precinct committee chairman and district chairman of Clay Township and Third District secretary under the Hiler regime. She also served on numerous campaigns some of which were: chairman for State Republican Robert J. DuComb and Councilman Henry J. Keultijes. Ann was Senator Richard Lugar's campaign coordinator for St. Joseph County for twenty-six years. In 1984, Ann was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Robert Orr. She was a member of the Circle of Distinction of St. Joseph County Republicans. She was awarded Woman of the Year by both the St. Joseph County and Clay Township Republican Clubs.
She liked a good joke and enjoyed being around people. She loved playing cards, especially bridge, reading a good book, and solving crossword puzzles. Her caring and compassionate heart will be truly missed but memories will live with us forever.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held during her birthday weekend on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00-3:30PM at Tippecanoe Place Restaurant, 620 W. Washington Street, South Bend, IN.
Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the Connors family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions in memory of Ann may be donated to St. Joseph County Humane Society; St. Joseph County Republican Club; or Clay Township Republican Club.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019