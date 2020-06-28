Ann Catherine (Ramirez) Kaniewski
March 29, 1973 - June 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ann Catherine Kaniewski, 47, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Hospital. Ann was born March 29, 1973 in Shelbyville, IN to Janice Pierce and the late Thomas Ramirez. On March 2, 2016, Ann married the love of her life, Lawrence “Larry” Kaniewski. Left to cherish Ann's memory are her mother, Janice Pierce, husband, Larry Kaniewski, son, Gabriel (Autumn Martin) Ramirez, brother, Wayne Ramirez, sisters, Kathy Ramirez & Cindy Ramirez, and favorite brother, Harold (Ginger Hand) Ramirez.
Ann was currently a member of The Vineyard Church; she was a former member of Calvary Temple Church. She graduated from Marion High School, then went on to Bethel College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology/Sociology. Ann's family and career brought her much joy and happiness thru her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 with a service beginning at 1:00PM followed by a gathering/socializing afterward at The American Legion Post #357. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.