Ann Catherine Korb
July 26, 1932 - Oct. 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ann Catherine Korb, 88, of South Bend, Indiana, and formerly of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her home in South Bend.
Ann was born on July 26, 1932, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Dr. Michael and Dolorosa (O'Brien) Korb who preceded her in death. Following high school graduation from St. Mary's Springs Academy, Ann moved to South Bend where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Saint Mary's College and a master's degree in psychology from the University of Notre Dame.
Ann was a respected English teacher at Central and later at LaSalle High Schools in South Bend for 30 years. She was also an adjunct English professor at Saint Mary's College and served as the publications editor for the alumnae magazine, The Courier.
In addition to her career in education, Ann devoted her time and talents to the South Bend community in a variety of capacities. She served eight years on the Saint Mary's Alumnae Association Board of Directors, six years on the Madeleva Society Steering Committee, and volunteered with the Scholarship Foundation of St. Joseph County. Ann had been a member of the Christ Child Society since 1976 and was editor of the Christ Child Society Newsletter for nearly 30 years. Additionally, Ann was a docent at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.
Ann was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, a devoted Notre Dame and Green Bay Packer fan, an avid reader, and a passionate traveler. She and her dearest friend, Georgina (Dordy) Voll, who preceded her in death, traveled throughout the United States and to many places around the world experiencing diverse customs and cultures.
Ann is survived by her beloved Westie, Mr. McDuff, of South Bend, as well as sister-in-law, Catherine Korb;an nephew, Michael (Stephanie) Korb; great-niece, Arianna Korb; and great-nephew, Jonathan Korb, all of Fond du Lac. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her brother, John M. Korb.
The family extends deepest gratitude to the entire Voll family of South Bend for including Ann as a member of their family. A heartfelt thank-you to both Nancy Pietrangeli and Patricia McBride for the countless hours of care, comfort, and friendship they shared with Ann over many years and especially for the extra care of recent weeks. The family also thanks The Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Friends may visit with the family from Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Indiana.
A graveside service and burial will take place privately at a later date at the Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Christ Child Society, 2366 Miracle Lane, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or to Forever Learning Institute, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
