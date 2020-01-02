|
Ann E. Schroeder
Oct. 14, 1941 - Dec. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ann E. Schroeder, 78, of Burke Street, South Bend, Indiana, passed away at her home on Christmas Day. She was born on October 14, 1941 in Niles, Michigan to Elton and Bessie (Hoppe) Stephens who both preceded her in death. On July 21st, 1979, she married David L. Schroeder who survives with three children: Julie (Eugene) Stankovich of Goshen, Indiana, Linny (Tony) Yoder of Goshen, Indiana and Lewis (Patty) Schroeder of Florida. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Andrew, Taylor, Kailyn, Joshua, Hanna, Tony, Isiah, Zachary and Brooke; and one Brother, Elton Stephens III of South Bend. Ann retired from the South Bend School System in 1998 following 35 years as an elementary teacher. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend and was a member of the St. Joseph County Retired Teachers Association. Funeral services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 11:00am. Friends will be received from 6pm until 8pm on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka and also one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Burial will follow the services at Ferrisville Cemetery, Mishawaka. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to the Center for Hospice or Grace United Methodist Church.
