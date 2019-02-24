Home

Ann Eileen Pouk Obituary
Jul. 02, 1934 - Feb. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND - Ann E. Pouk died on Wednesday. Ann was the daughter of Ralph W. Pouk, Sr and Grace Ellsworth Pouk. She was born in Fort Worth, TX on July 2, 1934. She grew up in Western Springs, IL and graduated from Beloit College, Beloit, WI with a Bachelor's degree in French. She loved her family and friends. She loved Paris. And she loved the Cubs! Her parents & brother, Ralph W. Pouk, Jr, preceded her in death. She is survived by 3 nieces, Janet Beugger, Karen Garvey and Barbara Weiss, & their families. Her family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
