Ann Fischer



March 21, 1926 - April 8, 2019



INDIANAPOLIS , IN - Verta Ann Fischer, 93, died on Monday, April 8, 2019, with her daughter by her side in Carmel, Indiana, from natural causes. Ann was born in England, Arkansas, on March 21, 1926, to parents Harley and Nora. Ann was preceded in death by her five siblings: Amual, Ody, Ray, Audrey, and Doyle. Ann lost her brother Ody in World War II and her baby brother Doyle in the Korean War.



Ann met her husband Max at a VFO dance hall, and they married on January 5, 1951, at Max's parents' home in Schererville, Indiana.



After briefly living in California and Iowa, they settled in the South Bend area. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Max in 2009 and her son Terry in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Fischer of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandson, Matt (Jenni) Fischer of Nappanee, Indiana, and great-granddaughters, Allison and Olivia; granddaughter, Katie Fischer of Chicago, Illinois; granddaughter, Sarah (Clayton) Tubbs of Elkhart, Indiana, and great-granddaughters, Lilly and Alexa; and daughter-in-law, Deb Fischer of Nappanee, Indiana.



Ann was an avid bridge player and loved to read. Ann frequented the library multiple days a week and instilled a love of reading in her children, Terry and Pam; Pam credits her mom's passion for reading as the reason she became a high school English teacher.



All who know Ann noted her style and grace; she took a keen interest in fashion and was notorious for her designer bags. To the end, Ann carried herself with tremendous dignity. She was a true southern belle.



Ann's life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with a Calling at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Bubb Funeral Chapel on 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545, with a procession to St. Joseph Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest by her husband's side in the mausoleum.



A heartfelt thanks to the staff in the Bridge to Recovery at The Forum in Indianapolis, Indiana, who took such care with Ann in her final three years as her health declined. They preserved her dignity, and her family will be forever grateful for their care of Ann. Memorials in Ann's name may be given to The Forum at the Crossing Staff Appreciation Fund at 8505 Woodfield Crossing Blvd., Indianapolis, IN, 46240.