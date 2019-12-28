|
Ann Kopec
Sep. 02, 1921 - Dec. 26, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ann M. Kopec, 98, of Mishawaka, died Thurs. Dec. 26, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Casimer (Vicky) Kopec, Jr., of Kalamazoo, MI; her four daughters, Judith (Aaron) Martz of Osceola, IN; Patricia (Lou) Ferraro, and Barbara (Neil) Andrews of South Bend, IN; and Rebecca (Billy) Gray of Hamilton, OH; thirteen grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 So. Michigan St., South Bend. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019