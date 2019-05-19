Ann Marie Klabusich



Oct. 25, 1924 - May 16, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Ann Marie Klabusich, 94, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.



Ann was born on October 25, 1924 in South Bend to the late John and Cecilia (Kornfiend) Klabusich, who had seven children in Hungary, three of whom Tony, Elizabeth, and Theresa, passed away as young children in Hungary. Four children, John, Agnes, Mary, and Steve entered the United States with their mother on May 5, 1921 to join their father in South Bend. All became naturalized citizens in February 1922; twin brothers, Joseph and Fred were born in South Bend to Cecilia and John.



Preceding her in death were four brothers, Joseph, John, Steve, and Fred Klabusich; and two sisters, Agnes Klabusich and Mary Unger.



Surviving are several nieces and nephews, Judith DeVolpi, Jeannie (Mahlon) Wise, Helen Arend, Joan Seach, Marian Herman, William (Patricia) Unger, Rene (Dennis) Settles, and Debbie (James) Scott; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.



Ann retired from Bendix after 30 years and later lived in West Palm, FL before returning to South Bend.



In accordance with Ann's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.



Memorial donations may be made to , 5700 Cleveland Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019