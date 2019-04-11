Ann Marie Smoker



Dec. 3, 1948 - April 8, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Ann Marie (DeLong) Smoker, age 70, passed away on April 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born in Mishawaka, IN December 3, 1948 to Richard and Vriginia DeLong who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Terry Bechaka, her childrens' father, Ed Smoker, and her siblings, Barbara Bergen (Larry), Tom DeLong (Diane), and Gena Zehrung (Denny). Also surviving are her somewhat unruly and beautiful children and stepdaughter, whom she thought of as her own, Robb Smoker, Elizabeth Bevis (Matt) and Nicole (Bechaka) Slattery. Also surviving are her most notable and adored accomplishments, her grandsons and granddaughters, Jackson and Hayes Bevis, and Sophia and Vita Slattery. Her children and grandchildren were the most important and valued things in her life. She loved them unconditionally, wholly, and with every ounce of her being. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews who considered their Aunt Ann as their adored second Mom and she loved them as her own. Ann lived for her children, grandchildren, her husband, and her family. She was the light, strength, and glue of our family. Additionally, her accoplishments included her long, successful career as Project Service Manager at Indiana Bell and AT&T. Her request is for family and her many many friends to remember the good times and celebrate her life as she will live on in all of our collective memories. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Beacon Children's Hospital, c/o Beacon Health Foundation, 615 North Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601.