Ann Marie Thompson
Jan. 19, 1963 - Feb. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ann Marie Thompson, 57, of South Bend, IN passed away at 2:07 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in her home. Ann Marie was born on January 19, 1963. She is survived by her parents, Christopher C. and Shirley J. (Mann) Clarke. On February 23, 2007 in South Bend, IN, she was united in marriage to Stephen V. Thompson.
Ann Marie is survived by her husband, Stephen V. Thompson; children, Allison K. (Randall) Becker of San Jose, CA, Hillary P. Collins of South Bend, IN, and Courtney M. Thompson of South Bend, IN; six grandchildren, Greyson, Quinn, Brody, Sawyer, Hank, and Keaton; parents, Christopher and Shirley Clarke of South Bend, IN; and siblings, Jacqueline K. (Gary) Landuyt of Granger, IN, Kevin (Kim) Clarke and Karen J. Clarke of Tampa, FL, and Kevin Clark of Tampa, FL.
Ann Marie Thompson meant so much to so many different people. She married the love of her life in 2007, and she was a devoted, doting wife. To her daughters, she was the port they could return to in any storm. She loved them fiercely and they knew it. She lit up the eyes of her grandchildren by being the silliest, kindest, most attentive Mimi ever. Ann Marie was an excellent listener, and the first person you'd call with news, good or bad. This was because she knew how to make you feel important. Ann Marie not only nurtured people; she cared deeply for Mother Earth. An animal lover, she cared for many rescue cats that meant the world to her. She was also an avid gardener, both indoors and out, and she wouldn't let you leave her kitchen without a jar of jam or jelly she had canned. Ann Marie's interests were also so diverse; she was just as happy sitting quietly and meditating as she was on a roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seemed like she was constantly giving you something, whether it was a plate of her famous lasagna, a free haircut, or one of her crocheted creations. If you were lucky, she might even bless you with a bit of her “twinkle.” That's what she called her spot-on intuition, which would predict all manner of things, from new babies to job changes. No matter how she came into your life, one thing was for sure: you couldn't meet Ann Marie and forget about her. She was a beautiful, exuberant woman, and she left a mark on her world.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 AM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services.
Contributions in memory of Ann Marie may be offered to Stanford University, Attn: Christy Smith, Ground Services, 321 Bonair Siding, Stanford, CA 94305. Please put “Cactus Garden/Ann Marie Thompson” in the memo of the check. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
